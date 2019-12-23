US GOVTS OUTLOOK-Modest flattening pullback to accommodate stocking stuffer supply

BOSTON, Dec 23 (IFR) -

Low Volume Contained if Heavy Range Seen for Holiday Supply

Modest Real Money Buying to Help Support the Bid

RP’s Durable Goods, Chicago NAI, New Homes, T-bills and 2-yr

The markets have entered what are arguably the most heavily vacationed period of the year with this a worldwide phenomenon. Market volumes and ranges are expected to be shadows of their normal selves. Trading is mainly expected to be “reactive” rather than “proactive” with real-money end-users expected to put some last minute 2019 cash to work across the curve. The Dealer community and whatever other leveraged accounts are about are expected to assume the profile of “minding the store.” That is to serve their customers the best that they can (considering the vastly reduced liquidity) while manning their stations on the lookout for anything untold (news wise) that could be market moving.

The latter is seen has having a very high hurdle. Indeed, the economic data of the day will more or less be dismissed as being seasonally inconsequential. Should something notable occur in the realm of geopolitics that could certainly move the market needles if a negative/adverse occurrence would be expected to have the better potential to impact the markets than otherwise.

Under the assumption that all will remain well and exceptionally quiet the better potential is seen for the bond market to engage in a modest curve flattening pullback. This as the more important influencer of the day is expected to be the underwriting of the month/year-end supply.

Typically such a task would be light lift for the market, considering the time of year though there will be some heavy lifting involved. As well, those in attendance are well aware that in the run-up to the auctions that they can lean on the bid with near impunity in order to orchestrate a deep holiday concession.

First up for the market will be the weekly 3 & 6-month T-bills. Treasury will be putting up $42 bn and $36 bn respectively at 11:30 this morning. Note that due to the year-end holidays the Fed has suspended its Reserve Balance purchases of T-bills until January 3. In the interim, Treasury will be auctioning $320 bn in 4-week, eight-week, 13-week, 26-week and 52-week T-bills. Though yearend related window dressing buying should help support the sector $320 bn is still a lot of paper for the market to absorb. The expected is that it comes with a concession.

Either way, the T-bill auctions should serve as a litmus test for current market demand and if indeed the Street will be called on to underwrite a greater portion of the auction supply as is expected.

To be monitored as well will be the equity markets (currently fractionally higher). Any risk-off move will certainly temper any supply set-up selling if a risk-rally would be more of a green-light for the bond market to lean on the bid into the auction supply. There is a bit of economic data to contend with (see below) though the surprise here would be the market moved much it at all on this news.

The overnight witnessed little in the way of news or market action. Prices were initially bid up in Asia perhaps a Chinese equities took a drubbing (-1.5%/-2.0%) after news that China’s National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund was going to cut holdings in tech stocks. Trading in Europe was choppy with an initial better bid giving way to selling leaving the market near unchanged currently. UST’s are also either side of unchanged if with a distinct curve flattening push thought to be associated with set-up maneuvers for this week’s front-intermediate-end coupon auction supply.

The tactical bias is neutral to defensive favoring the selling of strength in 2s though 5s and the buying of dips in 10s and 30s to a lesser extent. Look for a 1.94% to 1.88% range in 10s. The strategic bias is more defensive and is short a 50% position in the 2-year at 1.635% and 50% at 1.62% and a 50% short in the 3-year at 1.657% versus a 50% long in the 30-year from 2.373% and a 50% long in the WI 5-year TIPS from 3.2 bps. The bias looks to buy a 50% position in the 2-year at 1.65% if hit. The curve bias is flat, though looks for some flattening over the course of the week.

Due to the federal government closure on December 24, the Monthly Advance Report on Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories and Orders will now be released on today at 08:30. Economists surveyed by Reuters expect total durable goods orders increased by 1.9% m/m in November compared to their 0.5% m/m advance in October. Excluding transportation items, orders are supposed to have risen just 0.2% last month versus their 0.5% gain in the previous month. Core capital goods orders rebounded sharply in October with the 1.1% m/m gain not quite offsetting the cumulative 1.3% decline across August and September.

Also 08:30, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index is expected to snap back in November after tumbling to -0.71 in October. Recall, most of the loss in the October CFNAI was due the sharp decline in industrial production, much of which was explained by automotive assemblies curtailed by a strike among United Auto Workers unionists. The index has been negative (indicating below-trend economic growth) in 10 of the last 12 months.

At 10:00, the Census Bureau will report New Home Sales for November. The consensus among economists surveyed by Reuters calls for the seasonally adjusted annual rate to have increased to 735k in November, from 733k in October. It would be the third improvement in the last four months and the highest rate since July 2007 (796k).

The Desk will conduct a 15-day term repo operation at 08:15 and then an overnight repo operation at 08:45. At 11:00, the Desk will conduct a reinvestment purchase of Treasury coupons for up to $2.225 bn in the December 24, 2022 to June 23, 2024 maturity bucket.

The Treasury Department will auction $42 bn 13-week and $36 bn 26-week bills at 11:30, and then auction $40 bn 2-year notes at 13:00.

