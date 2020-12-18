US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Markets quiet, wincing while watching DC leaders play a game of chicken right up to midnight

By Duncan Balsbaugh

December 18 (IFR) - * McConnell Says There’s A Sleepover In The Senate* Still Clashing Over State And Local Funding/Fed 13(3)* Trading Bias Selling Strength, To Then Cover In 20s Sale* Friday Current Account, LEI, Fedspeak Evans, Brainard

What could have been a walk in the park Friday, a perfect interlude into the holiday shortened next week, has been shattered. By you know who. The politicians. There’s a reason that Congress has had the lowest of approval ratings for quite some time. And most of these so-called Leaders and plenty of members of Congress have been there for decades. Three or more decades in many cases so have ridden the plunge in approval the entire way down. Snatching stimulus bill victory sending it back towards the jaws of defeat. The game of chicken is now on. Midnight tonight is government shutdown without an extension, and no stimulus bill still. Markets are quiet, though treasuries are leaning like the spat will conclude sooner than later. 30s brushed 1.696% drawing buyers to 30s 1.685% including spec short covering, signaling even more lay in the weeds at 1.70% and above.

McConnell is trying to make sure he’s not blamed if there’s a crash in the jeu de chicken. Making his troops remain in the Senate over the weekend. “The Senate's not going anywhere until we have COVID relief out the door. We're staying right here until COVID relief is out the door. In the meantime, we're going to stay productive while these negotiations are going on. We should expect continuing votes on nominations throughout the weekend ... until we can act on the major rescue package.” McConnell is needling the other side, since those votes on nominations he speaks of are federal judge nominations. Of course government funding can be extended for days or more. But word is the House has not even prepared for a vote on it. The sticking point remains state and local spending, with the liability shield dropped. Now with a fracas over FEMA’s extra cash, the Dems saying it should go to state and local governments. And another new skirmish is Republicans including language that would limit the ability of the Fed to reinstate the emergency liquidity facilities implemented during the pandemic.

Perhaps here’s a good guide to timing stimulus talks, from Senator Braun from Indiana “If I had to put an over and under on it, I would say Sunday morning and if I was going with the over or the under, I’d take the over. I guess that’s probably the best-case scenario.” Meanwhile Brexit negotiations aren’t looking so good. After a presumably chilly phone call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, UK PMJohnson said the negotiation with the EU is now a “serious situation”. Agreement would not likely be reached unless the EU changes its position “substantially”. The PM said the UK was availing every effort to accept “reasonable EU requests on the level playing field”. Johnson was firm on fishing rights saying that the UK would not accept a position where it “could not control access to its own waters for an extended period and be faced with fish quotas that hugely disadvantage its own industry”. Limiting market concern, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was rather unruffled welcoming “substantial progress” in the negotiations while warning that “big differences” remain, especially fisheries. The negotiations continue today.

So dodging and weaving DC dysfunction will be part of the treasuries trading strategy. Look to sell strength into government shutdown headlines, and then boomerang back to longs coming out of Monday’s $24 bn 20-year bond auction. Whatever stimulus/relief bill is passed (which may be the last unless both Georgia Senate seats go to Democrats) will not be enough to avoid the serious downturn coming in the labor market and consumption. Note the NY Fed’s WEI (Weekly Economic Index is an index of ten daily and weekly indicators of real economic activity, scaled to align with the four-quarter GDP growth rate) has rolled over. Declining at the fastest pace since spring, it threatens to dive below the WEI 13 week moving average for the first time since it moved above in early June. Note also we expect heavy yearend asset allocation out of equities into bonds.

The tactical bias is neutral/defensive, selling strength into weak data and stimulus talk, to boomerang back to longs in the 20s auction Monday for a supportive market into yearend. Look for a range of 1.70% to 1.64% in 30s. The strategic and curve biases are flat.



Only two releases appear on Friday’s economic indicator calendar. At 08:30, the Bureau of Economic Analysis will report the Current Account balance for the third quarter. Between the first and second quarters, the current account deficit widened by $59 bn (52.9%) to $170.5 bn, marking the largest deficit since Q3’08 ($178.2 bn). For the quarter under study, economists surveyed by Reuters have a consensus deficit estimate of $189.0 bn, which would be the largest shortfall since Q2’07.

At 10:00, the Conference Board will update its suite of leading, lagging and coincident economic indices. November’s Leading Economic Index (LEI) is forecast by consensus to be up 0.5% m/m, though the surprise increase in building permits reported Thursday likely caused many economists to revise their LEI estimate higher. Since the seasonally adjusted annual rate of building permits in October (1.544 mn) was effectively unchanged from the SAAR in September (1.545 mn), there was no contribution to the LEI that month. For November, however, the 6.2% m/m rise in building permits (to a 1.639 mn SAAR) should add 0.17 pp to the LEI. Other notable contributions should come from the ISM New Orders index (+0.19-pp), and the monthly average of initial jobless claims (+0.17-pp).

Markets will hear from two Fed officials in quick succession. At 11:00, Chicago Fed President Evans (2021 voter, dovish) will give opening remarks before a virtual Project Hometown event on "Indianapolis after the Covid-19 Pandemic". At 11:10, Fed Governor Brainard (voter, dovish) will speak on climate change and financial regulation before a virtual event hosted by the Center for American Progress. At 16:30, the Fed will release results from its second round of bank stress tests.

From 10:10 to 10:30, the Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $12.825 bn in Treasury coupons in the 0- to 2.25-year sector.