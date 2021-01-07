US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Markets move on after indelible stain on American democracy

By Duncan Balsbaugh

January 7 (IFR) - * Blue Sweep Spikes Reflation Trade, B/Es To 225 Bps* Minutes Suggest Patience For Higher Inflation/Yields* Trading Higher Yield/Steeper Curve Range Regime* Thursday Claims, Intl Trade, ISM Services, Fedspeak

Amidst the Trump maelstrom at the capitol yesterday (4 died, one shot, 3 medical emergencies), there were quite a few achievements and conclusions, allowing markets to continue price discovery. Though cowering from the indelible stain left on democracy. Congress concluded the electoral college confirmation so Pence declared Biden President-elect. Regarding Trump, his Twitter account was locked due to inciting violence. And a cabinet member is said to have tried to get Pence to take up the 25th Amendment. Also suggested by the National Association of Manufacturers, illustrating just how hideous the whole event was. Meanwhile Ossoff was declared victorious, thus the Blue Sweep has spiked the reflation trade. Markets are expecting massive stimulus, with $2 trillion being bandied about. Near term 30-year yield targets are the 1.943% March 18 high. And breakevens that just broke-out above 2% target 2.25%, with perhaps a peak time target on the approach to March which is the juicy carry period.

Thus, the supply demand dynamic at play will be massive increases in supply driving the bear steepener. When will it be met by a Fed increase in WAM and/or increased purchases? Yesterday’s Minutes revealed zero urgency to change anything. Given that for the last arrow in the quiver, “all participants” favored continuing the current pace of purchases. “Regarding the decisions on the pace and composition of the Committee's asset purchases, all participants judged that it would be appropriate to continue those purchases at least at the current pace, and nearly all favored maintaining the current composition of purchases, although a couple of participants indicated that they were open to weighting purchases of Treasury securities toward longer maturities.”

Here was the hint, the Powell Fed availed themselves ample optionality to crank up the print press, only whenever they want to. As we have been advising ever since Yellen’s nomination for Treasury Secretary, it’s all about MMT. In fact Citi yesterday said “MMT won the election.” Note also Citi this morning slashed equities to neutral from overweight. Nice trade. So the Fed will crank up the deficit monetization for the federal government (only) when they see fit. No Vegas just Vaguest: “A number of participants discussed considerations related to determining the eventual attainment of "substantial further progress" toward reaching the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals. Participants commented that this judgment would be broad, qualitative, and not based on specific numerical criteria or thresholds. Various participants noted the importance of the Committee clearly communicating its assessment of actual and expected progress toward its longer-run goals well in advance of the time when it could be judged substantial enough to warrant a change in the pace of purchases.”

The treasuries trading transcript reads like this: look for 30s to try for the 1.87% to 1.943% (March 13 and 18 highs), but not likely the higher target until after pivotal payrolls Friday. At some point soon shorts will need to cover for the December Employment Report, which like ADP yesterday should print negative. That should be good selling fodder for next week’s $120 bn mini-Refunding. With a whopping $62 bn in long duration to bid for giving a chance for 30s to reach toward the higher yield target.

The tactical bias looks to trade the higher yield and steeper curve range regime. Look for a range of 1.86% to 1.80% in 30s.

While not as seminal as Friday’s trading calendar, Thursday has the most significant list of data and events so far in 2021, by both quantity and quality. First to hit, at 07:30, Challenger Gray and Christmas will report its tally of job cuts announced in December. The outplacement firm tallied 64,797 job cuts in November, the fewest in eight months, but still 20k (45%) more than in the same month a year earlier.

At 08:30, the market consensus expects there were 800k initial jobless claims filed in the week ended January 2, an increase of 13k over the previous week. Continued claims, being reported for the December 26 week, are forecast by consensus to be 5.2 mn, or 19k fewer than in the previous week.

Also at 08:30, the Census Bureau will report the balance on international goods and services traded in November. The market consensus anticipates a trade deficit of $65.2 bn in November, compared to a $63.1 bn deficit in October.

No longer calling it the Nonmanufacturing Index, the Institute for Supply Management will publish its Services PMI for December at 10:00. November’s index reading was 55.9, while December’s index reading is forecast by consensus to be 54.6. That would still indicate above-average growth in the nation’s service-providing sector, though it would be the weakest reading since May 2020 (45.4).

The Atlanta Fed will use the morning’s data releases to update its GDPNow model estimate for the Q4 change in real GDP. As of Tuesday, January 5, the model was projecting growth of +8.9% q/q AR.

Four regional Fed presidents, two of whom are voters on this year’s FOMC, have virtual speaking engagements on Thursday. At 09:00, Philadelphia Fed President Harker (nonvoter, dovish) will speak on the economic outlook before a virtual gathering of the Philadelphia Business Journal Economic Forecast. At 12:00, St. Louis Fed President Bullard (nonvoter, dove) will deliver a presentation on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a virtual "Power Up Little Rock: U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy" event.

Chicago Fed President Evans (voter, dovish) will participate in a virtual moderated question-and-answer session at 13:00 before the Wisconsin Bankers Association Midwest Economic Forecast Forum. Finally, at 15:00, San Francisco Fed President Daly (voter, centrist) will participate in a panel interview at the Shadow Open Market Committee's virtual event on Labor Markets and the Fed's Monetary Policy.

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will close a purchase operation of Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector (max $1.75 bn) at 11:20. At 13:45, the Desk will conduct a round of overnight repos.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of next Monday’s auctions of 13- and 26-week bills (e: $54/51 bn). Also at 11:00, Treasury will announce details of new 3- and reopened 10-year notes as well as reopened 30-year bonds, which will be auctioned on January 11, January 12, and January 13, respectively. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills.