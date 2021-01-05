US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Markets braced waiting to find out the winners, Dems or GOP, and new strains vs vaccine

By Duncan Balsbaugh

January 5 (IFR) - * Worst NY Open For Equities Since 2016 And 2008* New Strain Vaccine Efficacy? UK/EU School Closings* Neutral And Supportive Duration Dip Buying Bias* Tuesday ISM Manufacturing PMI, ISM NY, Fedspeak

After the worst start for stocks in a new year since 2016, investors should be happy that losses were halved yesterday afternoon. Otherwise 2021 would have just about the worst start ever plunging 3%, illustrating how far out of touch sentiment is with reality. Overnight trading and heading into the stateside chute, markets are churning, bracing for the incoming information on two major fronts. Which caused all the consternation yesterday. Who will win control of the Senate, Democrats or Republicans? The outcome will produce drastically different market outcomes. And perhaps of greater danger, who will win the coronavirus war, the new strain or the vaccines. Markets, particularly equities, have already declared the vaccine the winner, by spring/summer. Cruise ships will be bulging with overflow tourists – sure. Meanwhile treasuries too are braced, more like a deer in the headlights, 30s wondering whether to make a dash above 1.70%, or below 1.60%.

On the virus war, the new strain looks to have picked up the trending edge. The South African strain is raging and worse than the UK’s B117 scientists say. BBC Radio quoted Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying “I'm incredibly worried about the South African variant. This is a very, very significant problem, it's even more of a problem than the U.K. new variant.” Back in the UK senior Oxford immunologist John Bell who was involved in producing their vaccine said regarding the UK strain “they might need tweaks to provide as much protection against the strain as they do against the others already in wide circulation elsewhere.” In the US several states are reporting new strains, mainly the UK mutation. Vanderbilt's Doctor William Schaffner said “We're interested in what the virologist will tell you over the next three to four weeks about exactly how much of a match there is between this new strain in South Africa and our vaccines. If there's not a match, then the manufacturers will have to go back to work and create yet another vaccine — hopefully one that will cover both strains.” And the news gets even worse regarding the UK strain that is already spreading in Europe.

UK scientists from the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group say that children may be equally vulnerable to infection/transmission of the new B.1.1.7. In stark contrast to the original strain. Thus the prospect of widespread/national school lockdowns is growing by the day. Again with the battle lines drawn by Covid mutations vs. vaccine distribution to herd immunity. Though the new strain is not more deadly, the notion that it is 70% more communicable/transmissible means that there will be more exposure to the vulnerable, thus more hospitalizations when capacity is near full. By then there could be new strains. Add in vaccine distribution is horrifically slow, and even front line health care workers vaccine uptake is only 40% to 60% in some cases suggesting the general population will be lower.If that’s not enough tail risk, Trump may have poisoned the Georgia GOP with his theatrics and planned pyrotechnics for Wednesday. Commencing his speech last night with “Hello, Georgia. By the way, there is no way we lost Georgia. There’s no way. That was a rigged election. But we are still fighting it.”

Markets remain dramatically mispriced for a Democrat sweep. And likely for a GOP hold as well. We see gridlock as good in a 3% real GDP economy, but not in a pandemic threatened by mutations. If the trough of earnings for the S&P falls too far, unachievable growth rates won’t be enough. Were the Democrats to sweep, we see 30-year yields headed back toward the 1.40%s as Spoos swoon towards 3k. Why, we anticipate that one of the first change ups by President Biden and Leader Harris would be huge tax increases on high incomes, corporations, and capital gains. All retroactive to January 1, 2021. As we have noted, positioning remains at max vaccine/reflation optimism. Citi strategists were just out with a note saying “Rates positioning: Treasuries remain max short; however, moving averages are converging such that a rally to 138-21 [TYH1] would flip Treasuries all the way from max short to max long, potentially driving up to $120bn in unlevered inflows.” Buy duration dips, as advised.

The tactical bias is neutral near the middle of the near term range (1.70% to 1.60%), looking to buy duration dips through at least the first week of January. Look for a range of 1.69% to 1.64% in 30s.

As the inauspicious start to 2021 continues, Tuesday has little to offer by way of a fundamental rudder. At 08:55, Redbook will update its weekly same-store sales index, last showing gains of 0.4% m/m and 8.9% y/y. At 09:45, the New York Chapter of the Institute for Supply Management will publish its New York City Business Conditions Index for December, which last printed at 44.2. At 10:00, the national ISM Manufacturing PMI is forecast by consensus to be 56.6, a 0.9-point deterioration from November’s level.

Around 11:15 or so, the Atlanta Fed will update its GDPNow model estimate for the Q4 change in real GDP. As of January 4, the model was projecting growth of 8.6% q/q AR, down from the 10.4% q/q AR projection on December 23. In the afternoon, MotorIntelligence will announce its tally of new motor vehicles sold in December. In November, the seasonally adjusted annual rate of total sales was 15.552 mn, the weakest in three months.

Two regional Fed presidents have simultaneous speaking engagements at 15:45. Chicago Fed President Evans (voter, dovish) will speak on the economy and monetary policy, and New York Fed President Williams (voter, centrist) will chair a paper session on "The Monetary-Fiscal Nexus with Ultra Low Interest Rates".

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct a 28-day term repo operation at 08:30 and then an overnight repo operation at 13:45. The Desk will also purchase up to $1.75 bn in Treasury coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector in a permanent operation closing at 11:20.

At 11:00, the Treasury Department will announce details of 4- and 8-week bill auctions (e: $30/35 bn) for auction on Thursday, and at 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn each in 42- and 119-day cash management bills.