US GOVTS OUTLOOK-Market lull in the shadow of the FOMC

Supportive Contained Range Session Seen on Tap

Markets Expected to Lay Low Ahead of FOMC (BoE and BoJ)

No Fed Policy Changes Expected; But Reinforce Dovish Stance

T-bill Monday and Updated Fed Purchase Schedule

Market ambitions are seen as most modest for the session with this disposition seen as persisting into Wednesday’s FOMC outcome. The Fed is thought to be a known entity by the markets. That is that ample guidance has already been given that the Fed will remain extremely accommodative for years to come.

The Fed has also made it clear that they are more guarding against downside risks as they seek to nurse the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic and back to full employment, stable prices and conducive financial conditions. To achieve these goals the Fed has altered their policy framework to now focus on a flexible approach to inflation targeting where it is hoped that allowing inflation (and inflation expectations) to trend to and above their 2% target will allow for full and inclusive employment.

Having already moved funding rates to the zero bound, engaging in large scale assets purchases and provided explicit forward guidance of lower for very longer there is not much left in the policy tool kit. Thought to be left is an accelerated expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet in the “scale, scope and duration” of their large scale purchases. The Fed has already alluded to this potential as something to expect at a later date (December?) as they seek to gain more insights on the path of the pandemic as well as the path of the economy. That additional fiscal relief measures (that the Fed has advocated for) have stalled can be expected to further spur the Fed to action.

It’s unclear though as to what the market impacts will be. In isolation more Fed buying of bonds should act to further suppress market interest rates. In the wider macro scope though should the Fed succeed in moving towards and achieving their reflation objectives than market rates would invariably move higher and perhaps appreciably so. Currently, there is a high degree of market skepticism that the Fed will in any way, shape or form succeed given the perceived structural impediments to a higher price/wage regime.

With this, the market is seen as taking Wednesday’s Fed outcome in stride. Typically in the day’s preceding a Fed events the market tends to enter a low volume contained range cocoon of sorts with the passing of the event itself tending to bring in retail buyers off the sidelines. Note that this week’s Fed meeting will see Fed members update their Summary of Economic Projection (SEP). Given the recent economic trends it is likely that the Fed will provide more optimistic estimates of GDP, employment and inflation while at the same time penciling in zero interest rates through 2023. The Fed’s guidance will be that while the economy is trending better than thought it still remains mired in a severe contraction with risks still tilted to the downside.

Away from the Fed, the newswires are burning up. There’s a bit of a merger mania Monday. Reports have UBS and Credit Suisse considering a merger. Oracle appears to be the winning suiter for Tik Tok. Gilead is undertaking a $21 bn buyout of Immunomedics with Nvidia in talks to buyout computer chip maker Arm from Softbank for $40 bn. At some point these deals will likely translate into a surge in jumbo deal corporate issuance to fund the mergers.

Other news sees more encouraging guidance from the leading pharmaceutical companies touting the likelihood of an effective Covid-19 vaccine as early as yearend. Other encouraging news has Amazon announcing hiring plans for upwards of 100,000 ne workers. The combined news is helping to push equity markets higher if UST are essentially unchanged.

Looking ahead tomorrow will bring a $22 bn 20-year bond auctions. At some point and likely tomorrow into the auction itself a supply concession steepening pullback is likely. We will look to enter a 5s/30 steepener (at 113 bps if hit) for the occasion.

There is chatter of a last ditch effort for another stimulus bill, though this appears as unlikely as partisan concerns of it benefiting one party over the other will preclude such a deal.

The strategic bias is neutral. The tactical bias is flat. Look for a range of 69 bps to 65 bps in 10s. The curve bias is flat though looks to enter a 5s/30s steepener at 113.0 bps if hit.

Today’s calendar is blank in terms of data and events, and there will be no Fed coupon pass. At 11:30, the Treasury Department will auction $54 bn 13-week and $51 bn 26-week bills. At 13:15, the Desk will conduct an overnight reverse repo operation and at 13:45 the Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation. The Desk will release its new monthly schedule of planned purchases of Treasury securities at 15:00, along with its schedule of overnight and term repurchase agreement operations.

