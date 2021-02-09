US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Flat after selling 1.92%+ 30s, strength seller into 10s/30s sales

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 9 (IFR)

* UK Consumer Data Dumps, US Small Biz Bleak

* Fedspeak Remains Treasury Market Supportive

* Bias Flat After Selling Rest Of 30s Long At 1.92% Handle

* Tuesday NFIB, JOLTS, Fedspeak, $58 Bn 3s Sale

Overnight action has been rather tame in the safe sovereign space against a quiet backdrop, though still on a stage with highly unsettled weather. Gilt yields tumbled after Barclaycard data illustrated consumer spending in the UK plummeted over 16% in January (year over year). Online and supermarket spending rose but was not enough to offset huge falls on leisure and hospitality. Meanwhile stateside, an early data release from the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index too was weaker than expected. The January report was more of a pessimism index, sliding 0.9 to 95, for a third consecutive decline to the lowest level since May.

Worse, the Expect Economy to Improve category plunged to -23% which was the lowest level since 2013, spiraling over 50 points in the past few months. From the report “A net negative 7% of all owners (seasonally adjusted) reported higher nominal sales in the past three months, down 5 points from December. The net percent of owners expecting higher real sales volumes decreased 2 points to a net negative 6%, overall, not a positive picture.” With some price pressures, “Owners raising average selling prices increased 1 point to a net 17% (seasonally adjusted). Eleven percent reported lower average selling prices and 27% reported higher average prices. Price hikes were the most frequent in wholesale (40% higher, 6% lower) and retail (27% higher, 10% lower). Seasonally adjusted, a net 28% plan price hikes, up six points from December.”

Richmond Fed President Barkin spoke with the FT late yesterday, “I’m keeping my focus on medium-term [inflation] expectations. I still think there are a lot of people out of work who need a bridge to the other side, and I am supportive of what we can do to help them.” Prior to that in the afternoon Cleveland Fed President Mester at a fireside chat on the economy before a virtual meeting of the Rotary Club of Toledo said, “We're going to be accommodative for a very long time because the economy just needs it to get back on its feet.” Asked about the recent market volatility Mester said she is in favor of Yellen working with the regulators, “We want them to make sure the game being played is a fair game.”

As advised we sold our remaining one third long into the 1.93%/1.92% handles this morning. As well the 5s/30s yield curve spread has reached our watch levels. “Look for support in 5s/30s on steepener unwinds near the February 4 low (145.7 bps), 8 day moving average trading pivot (144.5 bps) and trend line support (former resistance 144.6 bps)”, so far 145 bps flats. However now with chunky long duration on the doorstep, we look for strength selling opportunities. - level and time dependent - so we’ll start in the 1.91%/1.90% handles. The February 4 low 1.916%, January 12 high 1.915%, 8 day mover trading pivot 1.910%. Note most rallies from important levels have been about 15 bps in 30-year terms, thus the mid Bollinger at 1.865% is a go with short.

The trading bias sold the remaining third of the 30s long from 1.97% in the 1.93%/1.92% handle as advised, for a cumulative 3 to 4 bps profit. We look to sell strength closer to the 10s and 30s auctions. Look for a range of 1.96% to 1.91% in 30s.

Tuesday is rather quiet on data. At 06:00, the National Federation on Independent Business will release its Small Business Optimism Index for January. The index dropped to 95.9 (a 7-month low) in December, from 101.4 in November and 104.0 in both September and October. In the pandemic era, only the index values for April 2020 (90.9) and May 2020 (94.4) were lower than that in December.

At 08:55, Redbook will publish its weekly same-store sales index, which last showed a loss of 1.6% m/m, but a gain of 4.4% y/y. This is one of the 10 high-frequency indicators the New York Fed uses for its Weekly Leading Index, an update for which will come later in the day.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report December results from its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey at 10:00. The Reuters weekly economist poll produced a consensus forecast of 6.5 million job openings on the last day of December, which would be little changed from the 6.527 million counted on the last day of November.

At 12:00, St. Louis Fed President Bullard (nonvoter, dove) will deliver the 2021 Dow lecture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before a virtual event hosted by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

For open market operations, the Desk will conduct a 28-day repo at 08:30 and an overnight repo at 13:45. At 10:30, the Desk will purchase up to $2.425 bn in TIPS in the 1- to 7.5-year sector.

The Treasury Department has some issuance announcements at 11:00, to include (e: $25 bn) 105-day and (e: $30 bn) 154-day cash management bills for auction on Wednesday, February 10, and (e: $35 bn) 4- and (e: $35 bn) 8-week bills for auction on Thursday, February 11. At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 42-day and $30 bn 119-day CMBs, and at 11:30, Treasury will auction $58 bn 3-year notes. /ms