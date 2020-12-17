US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Fed saves invaluable WAM-MO, still buying lots for longer, but long duration supply will outpace

By Duncan Balsbaugh

December 17 (IFR) - * Powell Fed Plays It Smart, Tricks DC Into The Finish* Stimulus Deal May Cause Another CR Extension* Strength Selling Bias After Fed Preserves WAM-Mo* Thursday Claims, Dec Philly Fed, HS, KC Mfg Index

The Powell Fed played it pretty smart. As we had advised, offering forward guidance on asset purchases, not a weighted average maturity extension. A long drive right down the middle of the fairway. While the Fed saved precious WAM-MO by not engaging a WAM duration extension, really the last of a couple of arrows in their policy quiver, they were able to potently reinforce the fact that they will have the bond buying bazooka engaged. Likely for years. By just saying “until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals”.

When asked about what whether hitting SEP levels equals “substantial progress” Powell answered “the overarching message, is that our guidance for both interest rates and asset purchases will keep monetary policy accommodative until our maximum employment and price stability goals are achieved, and that's a powerful message”. Were this bond buying to parallel no rate hikes until 2023, that’s a bazooka of $4.320 trillion not including reinvestments which we always seem to forget about. However, consider that the supply of bonds from Treasury will be far greater, breaking records almost daily. The Fed only buys a bit more than $25 bn per month in duration. But in 2021 where supply really starts to flow from the spigot, Treasury will be issuing over $150 bn per month in 7s and greater maturities. 20s upset the apple cart.

The other trick the Fed played on unwittingly dim DC, was basically to force them to finalize a stimulus deal. Powell nearly referred to such as a done deal, thus no need to use precious WAM-MO. A nifty trick, since most FOMC members did already have the economy weakening into Q4, but had it offset with a new round of stimulus. However, there could be some last minute glitches that may prevent the deal agreement by midnight Friday. Which is why there are some whispers that there may be another several day extension on the continuing funding resolution. Then Congress could wrap the stimulus checks and benefits with a bow. As he left the office McConnell said “We’re gonna get there”. When asked why it is taking so long House Majority Leader Hoyer said: “Why this takes so long is because we procrastinate and we pretend just one more day and we’ll get a better deal”.

30s remain in the FOMC to Powell presser range (1.70% to 1.65%). From here we expect a quiet but choppy trade. Look for further weakness in the claims data and note today’s data is the survey week for the December Employment Report. The tactical to strategic treasuries trading counsel is to sell strength. Hopefully to cover and boomerang long out of the $24 bn 20-year auction Monday. Into yearend, don’t sell a quiet market, until there’s risk-off/major asset allocation out of equities into bonds.

The tactical bias is neutral/defensive, as advised earlier selling strength into no WAM extension, to boomerang back to longs in the 20s auction Monday for a supportive market into yearend asset allocations (out of equities into bonds should be large). Look for a range of 1.69% to 1.63% in 30s. The strategic and curve biases are flat.

Thursday includes a smattering of data across a wide set of economic sectors. At 08:30, initial jobless claims filed in the December 12 week are forecast by consensus to be 800k, a 53k drop from the previous week; estimates range from 718k to 885k. Continued claims, being reported for the December 5 week, are supposed to have fallen by 159k to 5.598 mn, though the top forecaster for the series (Wrightson ICAP) is also the lowest forecast in the survey at 5.500 mn.

Also at 08:30, the Philadelphia Fed will publish December results from its monthly survey of Third District manufacturers. The Reuters poll consensus puts the headline General Business Conditions index at 20.0 this month, down from 26.3 last month. IFR Markets, currently the fourth best forecaster for the series, anchors the high end of the range of forecasts (15.0 to 28.0), which would result in the third highest reading this year.

Still at 08:30, the Census Bureau will report new residential construction figures for November. The market consensus has the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts at 1.530 mn, unchanged from the SAAR in October. For building permits, the median forecasted SAAR for November is 1.550 mn, which would be 0.4% higher than the 1.544 mn SAAR in October. IFR Markets is your third best forecaster for this series and the second highest estimate (1.600 mn) in the latest Reuters weekly economist poll. Last among indicator releases, the Kansas City Fed will publish its manufacturing index for December at 11:00, with a previous value of 11.

There are no public engagements by Fed or Treasury officials on Thursday, but after skipping a day due to the FOMC meeting, the Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will conduct two rounds of Treasury purchases in the morning. The first operation closes at 10:30 and will involve up to $1.75 bn in coupons in the 20- to 30-year sector. The second closes at 11:20 and will involve up to $2.425 bn in TIPS in the 1- to 7.5-year sector.

Treasury busies itself with a series of bill auction announcements as well as auctions. At 11:00, Treasury will announce details of next Monday’s 13- and 26-week bill auctions (e: $54/51 bn), next Tuesday’s auctions of 42- and 119-day cash management bills (e: $30/30 bn), as well as next Monday’s auction of reopened 20-year bonds (e: $24 bn), next Tuesday’s auction of reopened 5-year TIPS (e: $15 bn), and next Wednesday’s auction of reopened 2-year floating rate notes (e: $24 bn). At 11:30, Treasury will auction $30 bn 4-week and $35 bn 8-week bills.