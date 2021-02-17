US GOVTS OUTLOOK - Bull flattening into supply suggests more short covering

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 17 (IFR)

* USTs Hit, 10s Tag 1.333%, 30s Throttle To 2.112%

* Bull Flattening Reaction Foretells Short Covering

* Trading Bias Buyer Of Dips Into Data/Event Risks

* Wed Retail Sales, IP, NAHB, BI, Minutes $27B 20s

The rout in treasuries continued overnight, 10s tripping alarms through 1.30% (1.333% high), while 30s outperformed reaching only a couple of basis points higher to 2.112%. Continuing on yesterday’s wipeout, one of the worst in months, that came amidst no new news. As we described yesterday the quickest impeachment trial in history gave way to earlier potential passage of the $1.9 tn stimulus package. Presto, yesterday Democrat House Majority Leader Hoyer said they will vote on the $1.9 tn Rescue Plan as early as February 26.

The reflation/inflation trade has shifted gears, only now beginning to price in the second round of stimulus. The already announced Recovery Plan (includes infrastructure, Green, state/local investments) will no doubt approach $4 to $5 trillion or more. Thus the market commencing to price itself in the Larry summers camp. That at this pace of announcements, fiscal stimulus could race past the output gap. On the other hand, no doubt there have been substantial momentum shorts created in the fav-flation trade. Which is why we are long for a counter trend trade. In opposition to supposed common sense, right into supply.

Not to forget, supply (i.e. US treasuries auctions) attracts the masters of the bond universe end users. Since they can buy billions at one price (yield). And this supply of $27 bn 20-year bonds is extremely cheap outright and on the curve. Plus there are market voices that disagree vehemently with the Summers view. Goldman says “If output gaps are larger than suggested by standard models—e.g. CBO’s 3% of GDP for the US—the case for expansionary policy strengthens. We argue that standard output gap models currently understate slack because they suffer from severe end-point bias, a spurious tendency to find that the latest actual GDP level is closer to potential GDP than it really is.”

And another tell, the curve. As we pointed out in yesterday’s Wrap “5s/30s never reclaimed the 155 bps handle from overnight steeps, and 10s/30s actually witnessed fresh flattening to 78.4 bps from 81.2 bps steeps.” This morning 5s/30s plumbed to the 149 bps handle and 10s/30s brushed 76.8 bps (100 day mover 76.2 bps). That 30s are no longer the loss leader suggests that there may be short covering and steepener unwinds into the Wednesday trifecta of risks. January Retail sales at 8:30 ET, the $27 bn 20s auction at 13:00 ET, followed by the FOMC Minutes at 14:00 ET. We now advise to sell strength starting at the 2.04% handle in 30s.

The trading bias bought more on weakness as advised, now long 30s (2.09%), now looking to sell strength starting at the 2.04% handle. Look for a range of 2.11% to 2.04% in 30s.

Wednesday’s calendar is packed with data and events. At 07:00, the Mortgage Bankers Association will report its weekly mortgage application activity indices covering the February 13 week, and at 08:55, Redbook will publish its same-store sales index for the same reference period. The marquee indicator is the 08:30 release of the advance January report on monthly sales for retail and food services. The consensus among economists surveyed by Reuters calls for total sales to gain 1.1% m/m in January after losing 0.7% m/m in December. Excluding autos, sales are forecast by consensus to be up 1.0% m/m last month after being down 1.4% in the prior month. Sales in the control group, which feeds the personal consumption expenditures portion of GDP, are forecast by consensus to have increased by 0.8% m/m in January compared to a decrease of 1.9% m/m in December.

Also at 08:30, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish January’s Producer Price Index for Final Demand. The all-commodities index is supposed to have risen by 0.4% m/m and 0.9% y/y in January, versus increases of 0.3% m/m and 0.8% y/y in December. Excluding food and energy items, the index is believed to have increased 0.2% m/m and 1.1% y/y last month, compared to increases of 0.1% m/m and 1.2% y/y in the previous month.

At 09:15, the Federal Reserve will release January figures for industrial production and capacity utilization. Following a 1.6% m/m jump in December, the total production index is forecast by consensus to be up another 0.5% m/m in January. Factory output, which advanced 0.9% m/m in December, is supposed to have climbed another 0.7% m/m in January. The capacity utilization rate for all industry is seen increasing 0.3-percentage point to 74.8%, the highest since February 2020 (76.9%).

The National Association of Homebuilders will update its Housing Market Index at 10:00, with February’s index anticipated to remain at 83, unchanged from January and seven points below last November’s record high (90). Also at 10:00, the Census Bureau will report business inventories for December. These are forecast by consensus to have risen 0.5% m/m, matching their increase in November.

The Atlanta Fed will use several of the morning’s data inputs to adjust its GDPNow model estimate for the Q1 change in real GDP. Look for a release around 11:30. At last update, the model was projecting growth this quarter of +4.5% q/q AR.

Several Fed events take place throughout the day on Wednesday. At 09:00, Richmond Fed President Barkin (voter, centrist) will participate in a panel before a virtual Maryland Chamber of Commerce State of the State event. At 10:00, Boston Fed President Rosengren (nonvoter, hawkish) will a moderated question-and-answer session before the "Fiscal, Monetary, and Economic Challenges of the Post-Pandemic Economy" webinar hosted by the Concord Coalition and the University of New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce Law School. At 11:00, the New York Fed will issue its Household Debt and Credit Report for Q4’20.

At 14:00, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors will release minutes of the FOMC meeting held on January 26-27 at 14:00. That meeting ended with no policy action and a statement that was little changed from that which followed the prior month’s meeting. Still, markets are looking for the minutes to reveal dovish leanings from most participants. At 18:05, Dallas Fed President Kaplan (nonvoter, dovish) participates in a moderated conversation on national and global economic issues as part of his bank’s virtual Global Perspectives series.

The Fed’s Open Market Operations Desk will purchase up to $1.225 bn in Treasury inflation-protected securities in the 7.5- to 30-year sector, with offers due by 10:30. The Desk will conduct an overnight repo operation at 13:45.