US GOVTS-NY Fed's RMP program buys $7.5 bn T-bills; no balance in purchase,$5.25 bn in 6-month paper taken

The NY Fed's Reserve Management Program bought $7.501 bn T-bills.

By Nelson Thomson

NEW YORK, Feb 14(IFR) -

*The NY Fed's Reserve Management Program bought $7.501 bn T-bills. The purchase had no balance, as $5.25 bn in the 6-month sector was taken out- $3.952 bn of the current 6-month bill itself. As usual, the NY Fed could not stay away from the 1-year sector and took down $1.1 bn- $867 mn of the current 1-year bill.

*Below are the results:

CUSIP ID

SECURITY DESCRIPTION

PAR AMT

ACCEPTED ($)

912796TV1

B 05/14/20

380,000,000

912796SR1

B 05/21/20

734,000,000

912796WY1

B 07/30/20

106,000,000

912796WZ8

B 08/06/20

1,200,000,000

912796TD1

B 08/13/20

3,952,000,000

912796TP4

B 11/05/20

2,000,000

912796TY5

B 12/31/20

260,000,000

912796UC1

B 01/28/21

867,000,000

