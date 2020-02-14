US GOVTS-NY Fed's RMP program buys $7.5 bn T-bills; no balance in purchase,$5.25 bn in 6-month paper taken

By Nelson Thomson
NEW YORK, Feb 14(IFR) -
*The NY Fed's Reserve Management Program bought $7.501 bn T-bills. The purchase had no balance, as $5.25 bn in the 6-month sector was taken out- $3.952 bn of the current 6-month bill itself. As usual, the NY Fed could not stay away from the 1-year sector and took down $1.1 bn- $867 mn of the current 1-year bill.
*Below are the results:
CUSIP ID
SECURITY DESCRIPTION
PAR AMT
ACCEPTED ($)
912796TV1
B 05/14/20
380,000,000
912796SR1
B 05/21/20
734,000,000
912796WY1
B 07/30/20
106,000,000
912796WZ8
B 08/06/20
1,200,000,000
912796TD1
B 08/13/20
3,952,000,000
912796TP4
B 11/05/20
2,000,000
912796TY5
B 12/31/20
260,000,000
912796UC1
B 01/28/21
867,000,000
((nelson.thomson@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.