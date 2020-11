By Nelson Thomson New York , November 16 (IFR) - *On the news of Moderna's Vaccine success-94.5% effective, fixed income yields have spiked higher. Just below is a chart of the rapid movement of the 30-year to lower prices/higher yields since earlier this moving from 1.61% to 1.68%. Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com

