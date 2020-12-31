US GOVTS- Mixed flows follow surprise jobless claims decline, but flow about positions

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, December 31 (IFR) - *Jobless Claims surprised lower triggering a dealers sale of 1.5 USH—likely as a hedge after being hit with cash by real money (multiple desks relay real money selling in 7-year notes out to bonds). *But real money is the main bid in front end cash from short T-bills out to 2-year notes—part of the typical year-end window dressing. *Hedge funds and algos have been quiet so far as yields sit at resistance in cash 10s (at 0.92%) and above support in bonds (1.68%), with domestic real money accounts dominating the flow that has been deemed all position adjusting. *Changes in the widely followed Bloomberg-Barclays Benchmark portfolio index for month end might not be as compelling as the extension in the Treasury component, as of January 1, dipped to +0.08-years vs. +0.09-years estimated on December 17—still above the 1-year ago (January, 2019) extension of +0.07-year and the 10-year average January extension of +0.07-year, but below the 12-month average of +0.12-year.Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

