US GOVTS- Mixed 2yr sale: sloppy bidding, strong demand; prices pull back

New York, Feb 23 (IFR) - *The results of the $60 bn 2-year note auction were mixed—sloppy bidding as suggested by the lower than average bid-to-cover (2.44 vs. the six auction average of 2.57) and 0.1 bps tail.



*But non-dealer bidding was strong—especially the indirect bid at 57.3% (vs. the average of 52.4% and the highest since August, 2020), though direct bids at 12.0% fell below average (of 15.4%) and combined, left dealers with only 30.7%, below the average of 32.2%.



*Treasury prices have pulled back with real money leading the move—selling in 5-year and 10-year space, joined by dealers in the long end.

