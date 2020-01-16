US GOVTS - Little changed overnight despite S&Ps extending higher

LONDON, Jan 16 (IFR) - Bonds are little changed after very quiet trading overnight despite further gains for shares which have S&P futures up over seven points. Volume has been moderately light, with 229k 10-year futures trading by 06:12 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 129-08/129-12.5, last at 129-11.5.

Bunds are modestly higher, 10-year futures up over a dozen ticks, leaving 10s/Bunds little changed at +200bp. Within Europe, Italian bonds are a little softer, 10-year yields up just over 2bp and 10-year spreads to Bunds 3bp wider.

European shares feature the Eurostoxx50 down 0.2%, while in Asia the Nikkei ended marginally higher, the Hang Seng gained 0.4%, and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.5%. The major currencies show the pound slightly higher at GBP/USD1.3055, the euro less so at EUR/USD1.1159, and the yen a little cheaper at USD/JPY109.96. Gold is little changed at $1,555.54, as is oil at $57.89.

((michael.cartine@thomsonreuters.com;))

