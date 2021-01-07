US Markets

US GOVTS- Light flows, steepeners galore as traders back to reflation bets

The best treasury flows, so far, appear to have been overnight.

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 7 (IFR) - *The best treasury flows, so far, appear to have been overnight. But while a flurry of real money buying in the belly (central banks included –lifted 5s) and hedge fund short covering in 10s (both cash and futures) after the Jobless claims data, sellers lined up with CTAs in the lead.*The break of the overnight higher yield I cash 10s (1.063%) switched on new algo sell programs and the CTAs, after liquidating longs most of the week are said be getting short the market. Dealers have been selling since they sat down with an eye on supply-- estimated $120 bn in Treasury’s mini-Refunding of new 3-year note (e $38 bn up by $2 bn) , re-opened 10s e:$38 bn and re-opened bonds(e: $24 bn) that gets announced this morning—an increase by $2 bn from the December auction package.*Fast and real money accounts are back in plying steepeners as the reflation trade gets jolt after the Georgia runoff elections turns the Senate Blue and the big stimulus ahead that it implies.

