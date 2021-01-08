US Markets

US GOVTS- Intermediates pressured after employment number

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Early pressure in Treasury market is focused on intermediates.

By Nelson Thomson

New York , January 8 (IFR) - *Early pressure in Treasury market is focused on intermediates. Seven and 10-year paper is underperforming vs.  the 2- and 30-year by 3.0 bps. And not far behind the 5-yaear is underperforming by 1.8 bps. 

*Amplifying front-end performance this morning is a $12.8 bn New York Fed operation in the 0- to 2.25-year sector. 

*At the time of this writing Treasury mkts were as such:

MaturityPriceYieldYield Delta
2-year99.9690.1410.2
3-year99.7270.2190.8
5-year99.5310.4711.7
7-year98.8590.7942.4
10-year97.9531.0952.4
20-year95.3131.6531.9
30-year94.6561.8591.4

