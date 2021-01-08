US GOVTS- Intermediates pressured after employment number

By Nelson Thomson

New York , January 8 (IFR) - *Early pressure in Treasury market is focused on intermediates. Seven and 10-year paper is underperforming vs. the 2- and 30-year by 3.0 bps. And not far behind the 5-yaear is underperforming by 1.8 bps.

*Amplifying front-end performance this morning is a $12.8 bn New York Fed operation in the 0- to 2.25-year sector.

*At the time of this writing Treasury mkts were as such:

Maturity Price Yield Yield Delta 2-year 99.969 0.141 0.2 3-year 99.727 0.219 0.8 5-year 99.531 0.471 1.7 7-year 98.859 0.794 2.4 10-year 97.953 1.095 2.4 20-year 95.313 1.653 1.9 30-year 94.656 1.859 1.4

0Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com

/rb

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))