US GOVTS- Intermediates pressured after employment number

Intermediates pressured after employment number
By Nelson Thomson
New York , January 8 (IFR) - *Early pressure in Treasury market is focused on intermediates. Seven and 10-year paper is underperforming vs. the 2- and 30-year by 3.0 bps. And not far behind the 5-yaear is underperforming by 1.8 bps.
*Amplifying front-end performance this morning is a $12.8 bn New York Fed operation in the 0- to 2.25-year sector.
*At the time of this writing Treasury mkts were as such:
|Maturity
|Price
|Yield
|Yield Delta
|2-year
|99.969
|0.141
|0.2
|3-year
|99.727
|0.219
|0.8
|5-year
|99.531
|0.471
|1.7
|7-year
|98.859
|0.794
|2.4
|10-year
|97.953
|1.095
|2.4
|20-year
|95.313
|1.653
|1.9
|30-year
|94.656
|1.859
|1.4
0Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com
