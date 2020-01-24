US GOVTS - Hit by stronger EZ PMIs but then rebounding with Gilts

LONDON, Jan 24 (IFR) - Bonds were hit overnight by stronger PMI data out of Europe, but then bounced back to unchanged, following Gilts higher after the release of UK PMI data. That also came in better than expected, and Gilts at first tanked, 10-year futures dropping ¼ point on the news and to down just over half a point from their settle, before immediately bouncing back and setting a new high for the contract at least for over its effective trading life. They have since eased back to slightly lower, but expectations for the Bank of England remain slightly in favor of a cut next week.

Volume has been good with 10-year futures trading 381k contracts by 06:29 EST, while March has set a range of 129-19/129-28, last at 129-23.5. Customer flows have been choppy and mixed, featuring “a bit of this and a bit of that”.

Bunds are lower, 10-year futures down ¼ point, bouncing back to unchanged to follow Gilts before heading lower again but still clear of their morning low of 172.60, at 172.77 last. The other story in Europe concerns Italian bonds, where 10-year futures, yields, and spreads are all on the verge of breaking out (richer), but can’t decide whether to follow through with it or not. Local elections in Emilia Romagna this Sunday this Sunday may be decisive in this respect, but many market participants have already assumed they will not matter so much as even a victory by the League opposition should – in theory – not be too upsetting for the M5S/PD/IV coalition.

For all this, S&P futures are up six points, shrugging off for now concerns about the coronavirus in Wuhan, despite authorities also restricting access to the roads as well as shutting down public transportation earlier in the week. The Eurostoxx50 is up 1.3%, while Asia saw the Nikkei and Hang Seng manage slight gains.

The dollar is higher, the index pushing up to DXY97.88, surpassing its pre-Christmas high of DXY97.82 to the highest it has been since early December. The pound is the major casualty, cable slipping to GBP/USD1.3085, while the euro is also softer at EUR/USD1.1030, and the yen less so at USD/JPY109.60. Gold is a little lower at $1,558.78, and oil is leaking a little lower at $55.34 but so far is respecting yesterday’s low of $54.77.

