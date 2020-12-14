US GOVTS - Hit by risk on price action overnight

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 14 (IFR) - Bonds have retreated overnight amid risk-on price action in otherwise quiet trading. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the US Senate approved a stopgap spending bill, and the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Texas contesting President-Elect Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. No dissents were registered from the decision, including from President Trump’s three Supreme Court appointments.

Finally, UK Prime Minister Johnson and European Commission President von der Leyen released a joint statement declaring that it is “responsible at this point to go the extra mile” and continue Brexit talks.

All of that has S&P futures up almost 30 points or 0.8%. Bonds are down in response, 10-year futures off ¼ point from their settle. Volume has been moderately light, reasonable for a quiet Monday in December, with 180k 10-yeear futures trading by 06:46 EST. The March contract has marked a range of 137-26.5/138-00.5, last at 137-27.

Bunds are also down, 10-year futures off 1/3 point from their settle, but it is Gilts which are getting absolutely hammered, 10-year futures off over ¾ point amid relief over the extension of Brexit talks. 10-year Gilt yields are up 6.5bp in response, blowing spreads to Bunds out 4.5bp. 10s/Bunds trades 2.5bp wider from Europe’s close, at +154.3bp.

Overseas bourses show the Eurostoxx50 up 1.2%, while the FTSE250 midcap is up 1.7%. The FTSE100 is up a relatively slight 0.4%, as it is dominated by exporters and so is restrained by the strength of the pound. Asian markets saw the Nikkei up 0.3%, and the Shanghai Composite jump 0.7%, although the Hang Seng fell 0.4%.

The bound has launched higher, cable up two big figures to GBP/USD1.3427, more than wiping out its losses from Thursday and Friday. Last week’s high of GBP/USD13.477 stands out next, followed by the month’s high from December 4 at GBP/USD1.3539. The euro is also stronger, by almost half a big figure at EUR/USD1.2154, and the yen is about ¼ big figure richer at USD/JPY103.73.

The dollar is weak in response, the index falling to DXY90.55, closing in on the month’s low of DXY90.48, the lowest it has been since April 2018. Gold is lower at $1,827.70, having dipped below last week’s lows, while oil has bounced $0.55 to $47.12.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))