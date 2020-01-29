US GOVTS - Higher amid coronavirus worry, but stocks not bothered

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - It's been a choppy session overnight with the market trading back and forth on coronavirus headlines, before ultimately bouncing in London on news that British Airways has suspended direct flights to China. Reports that the Trump administration was considering similarly suspending flights to China also prompted risk off price action in early Asia, before this was subsequently denied, but then followed by more reports to the same effect, while the British Airways news has been the most significant piece of trading from London.

Volume has been big, with 474k 10-year futures trading by 06:50 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 130-13.5/130-27, last at 130-24.5. Customer flows have been mixed but do feature good selling from overseas accounts in the belly and in spread product.

Stocks are, however, holding up well with S&P futures actually trading seven points higher, providing a bit of incongruous price action with fixed income and set against the coronavirus worries. In Europe, the Eurostoxx50 is up 0.3%, while in Asia the Nikkei bounced 0.7% although that came in the wake of Tuesday's rebound on Wall Street.

Other related markets show Bunds trading higher, 10-year futures up 1/3 point, leaving 10s/Bunds about 0.5bp tighter at +199.6bp last. Within Europe, Italian bonds are strong again, 10-year spreads tightening 3.7bp to Bunds.

The dollar is a little stronger, the index up to DXY98.10, but still shy of yesterday's high of DXY98.16. The pound and more so the euro are a little softer at GBP/USD1.3013 and EUR/USD1.0998, while the yen is marginally better at USD/JPY109.06. Gold has bounced to $1,571.88, and oil is steady around Tuesday's high at $53.92 last.

