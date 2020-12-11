US Markets

US GOVTS-Fed Custody holdings rise for 7th straight week, Treasuries lead

The Federal Reserve released the latest custody data for the week ending December 9. The value of total securities held in custody for foreign official and international account rose for a seventh consecutive week—increased by $18.387 bn to $3.880 trn Treasury holdings led the rise.

By Roseanne Briggen

By Roseanne Briggen

New York , December 11 (IFR) - *The Federal Reserve released the latest custody data for the week ending December 9. The value of total securities held in custody for foreign official and international account rose for a seventh consecutive week—increased by $18.387 bn to $3.880 trn Treasury holdings led the rise.

*The value of Treasury securities held in custody for foreign official and international accounts at the Fed rose  $18.037 bn  to $3.039 trln in the week ending December 9.   

*Holdings of Agency debt and MBS rose $0.026 bn to $361.491 bn in the week ending December 9. 

*Holdings of other securities rose  by $0.324 bn in the week ending December 9 to $87.060 bn. 

 *Year-over-year, custody holdings of marketable U.S. treasuries are higher by $0.301 bn. 

 *Holdings of Agencies and MBS during the same year-over-year period fell by $0.411 bn.

*Holdings of other securities during the same year-over-year period rose by $3.545 bn.
Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))

