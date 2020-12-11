US GOVTS-Fed Custody holdings rise for 7th straight week, Treasuries lead

By Roseanne Briggen

New York , December 11 (IFR) - *The Federal Reserve released the latest custody data for the week ending December 9. The value of total securities held in custody for foreign official and international account rose for a seventh consecutive week—increased by $18.387 bn to $3.880 trn Treasury holdings led the rise.

*The value of Treasury securities held in custody for foreign official and international accounts at the Fed rose $18.037 bn to $3.039 trln in the week ending December 9.



*Holdings of Agency debt and MBS rose $0.026 bn to $361.491 bn in the week ending December 9.



*Holdings of other securities rose by $0.324 bn in the week ending December 9 to $87.060 bn.

*Year-over-year, custody holdings of marketable U.S. treasuries are higher by $0.301 bn.

*Holdings of Agencies and MBS during the same year-over-year period fell by $0.411 bn.



*Holdings of other securities during the same year-over-year period rose by $3.545 bn.

Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))