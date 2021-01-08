US Markets

US GOVTS- Fed Clarida upbeat econ comments prompt heavy TY, US sales

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 8 (IFR) - *Fed Vice Chair Clarida’s upbeat comments—recent COVID-19 surge poses downside risk to very near-term economic outlook, but vaccines news means prospect for 2021 economy have brightened and inflation should finish the year higher, though still below target—above 2% in spring and summer.

*Regarding labor markets, Clarida also said don’t expect the setback in December to continue into 2021—job losses concentrated in leisure and hospitality

*A wave of selling followed the comments—80k TYH and 15k USH let the long-end hit to fresh high yields. These flows were linked to system-type sellers by hedge funds have been back in—selling FVH, mainly.
