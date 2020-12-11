US GOVTS - Extending higher overnight; stocks hit by Brexit, Covid

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 11 (IFR) - Bonds have extended higher overnight amid general risk off price action. Brexit is the obvious big worry, with the pound suffering after UK Prime Minister Johnson warned to prepare for a no-deal outcome. But Germany moving toward tighter Covid-19 restrictions is also leaning on stocks, alongside other more idiosyncratic factors like telecoms getting hammered as Ericsson drops 7% as earnings are deemed at risk after filing a lawsuit against Samsung over patent licensing and royalty payments.

Volume has been moderate, with 241k 10-year futures trading by 06:20 EST, while the March 10-year has marked a range of 137-26.5/138-04, last at 138-02.

S&P futures are down about 40 points or 1.1% as the risk off price action takes its toll. In Europe, the Eurostoxx50 is down 1.7%, while Asian bourses didn’t fare quite so poorly; the Nikkei sagged 0.4%, the Shanghai Composite sank 0.8%, and the Hang Seng rose 0.4%.

The pound is heavy, cable down a big figure to GBP/USD1.3192, dropping clearly below Monday’s low of GBP/USD1.3223, closing in on its November 12 low of GBP/USD1.3104. The euro is also soft, at EUR/USD1.2116, while the yen is modestly stronger, at USD/JPY104.09. This combination has the dollar bouncing, the index up to DXY91.01, still short of yesterday’s high of DXY91.15, and this week’s high of DXY91.24. Gold is a little lower, at $1,826.51, flirting with this week’s low of $1,822.49. Oil is slightly lower as well, at $46.44.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

