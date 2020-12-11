Markets

US GOVTS - Extending higher overnight; stocks hit by Brexit, Covid

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Bonds have extended higher overnight amid general risk off price action.

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 11 (IFR) - Bonds have extended higher overnight amid general risk off price action. Brexit is the obvious big worry, with the pound suffering after UK Prime Minister Johnson warned to prepare for a no-deal outcome. But Germany moving toward tighter Covid-19 restrictions is also leaning on stocks, alongside other more idiosyncratic factors like telecoms getting hammered as Ericsson drops 7% as earnings are deemed at risk after filing a lawsuit against Samsung over patent licensing and royalty payments.

Volume has been moderate, with 241k 10-year futures trading by 06:20 EST, while the March 10-year has marked a range of 137-26.5/138-04, last at 138-02.

S&P futures are down about 40 points or 1.1% as the risk off price action takes its toll. In Europe, the Eurostoxx50 is down 1.7%, while Asian bourses didn’t fare quite so poorly; the Nikkei sagged 0.4%, the Shanghai Composite sank 0.8%, and the Hang Seng rose 0.4%.

The pound is heavy, cable down a big figure to GBP/USD1.3192, dropping clearly below Monday’s low of GBP/USD1.3223, closing in on its November 12 low of GBP/USD1.3104. The euro is also soft, at EUR/USD1.2116, while the yen is modestly stronger, at USD/JPY104.09. This combination has the dollar bouncing, the index up to DXY91.01, still short of yesterday’s high of DXY91.15, and this week’s high of DXY91.24. Gold is a little lower, at $1,826.51, flirting with this week’s low of $1,822.49. Oil is slightly lower as well, at $46.44.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

((Michael.Cartine@refinitiv.com; 07765225910))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

