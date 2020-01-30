US GOVTS-Extending higher overnight amid, coronavirus worries

LONDON, Jan 30 (IFR) - Bonds have pushed higher overnight propelled largely by more worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China. Stocks are heavy, S&P futures down over 20 points, with the main news being of more airlines suspending flights to China, while fatalities have climbed to 170 and total cases are nearing 8,000.

Volume has been good with 563k 10-year futures trading by 06:17 EST, while the March contract has managed a range of 131-00.5/131-12, last at 131-10. Customer flows have been mixed with overseas accounts on both sides of the market, leaning modestly toward better selling overall.

Asian bourses saw the Nikkei drop 1.7% and the Hang Seng fall 2.6%, while the Eurostoxx50 is down 1.1%. Bunds are also higher, 10-year futures up over 1/3 point from their settle, leaving 10s/Bunds 3.5bp tighter at +196bp last. Within Europe, Italian bonds are lagging slightly, 10-year spreads 1.7bp wider to Bunds, but they have put in a phenomenal performance over the last week, and also took down EUR8.75bn of supply.

The dollar euro and yen are both slightly stronger at EUR/USD1.1019 and USD/JPY108.86, while the pound is little changed at GBP/USD1.3020 ahead of the Bank of England meeting in a few minutes. Gold is up to $1,580.89, but remains shy of its $1,586.43, while oil is getting torched again, down $1.26 to $52.06, dipping just below Monday's low of $52.13to the lowest it has been since mid-October.

