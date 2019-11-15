US GOVTS-Down on China trade optimism, but then better buying

LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - Bonds are down after sliding overnight in response to optimism from White House economic advisor Kudlow that the “mood music is pretty good” regarding trade negotiations with China, as the two sides are “getting close” to an agreement (Reuters). Bloomberg alternatively quotes him as saying the two sides are down to “short strokes” regarding a deal.

This said, London dealers relay better buying both in the belly and also in spread product, at least helping the market recover some lost ground; 10-year futures have traded up as much as eight ticks from the start of European trading, although they are still down six ticks heading into early New York trading.

Stocks in contrast liked Kudlow’s comments, S&P futures up over a dozen points, jumping to another new record high in the process. The Eurostoxx50 however is less enthused, up a slight 0.1%, while the Nikkei jumped 0.7%. Chinese shares fared less well, however, amid worries over Hong Kong; the Hang Seng flat lined, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.6%.

In Europe Bunds are modestly lower, 10-year futures off about a dozen ticks. That leaves 10s/Bunds over 1bp wider at +217.3bp last. Within Europe, spreads to Bunds are trading modestly tighter overall, by 1bp for 10-year Italy to Germany, a little less for 10-year France, and a little more for Spain.

Other related markets show the dollar sitting on Thursday’s lows, the index at DXY98.12, while the euro is a little stronger at EUR/USD 1.1032. The yen is weaker, off about ¼ big figure to USD/JPY 108.65. Gold is a little lower at $1,466.10, as is oil at $56.57.

((michael.cartine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.