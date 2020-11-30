US GOVTS - Dipping as big month-end portfolio reallocation fails to take hold

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, November 30 (IFR) - Bonds are modestly lower with the curve showing the belly slightly cheaper and the long-end outperforming. Volume has been light with 176k 10-year futures trading by 06:11 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 138-04/138-08, last at 138-04.

Stocks have been the big determinant of price action, especially with the focus on month-end and reports of big rebalancing needs in excess of $300bn to shift out of shares and into fixed income by year-end. S&P futures traded down by over 30 points or 0.9% at their worst, but subsequently recovered, and are now down about a dozen points or 0.4% heading toward early New York trading.

That recovery in turn has taken the shine of Treasuries, leaving 10-year note futures a couple of ticks below their settle. Additionally, there are suppositions that Friday’s bounce in fixed income reflected at least part of this asset reallocation going through at that time, even if stocks have not been under much pressure aside from the so far contained retreat overnight.

Bunds also started strong to follow the Treasury gains after Europe went home Friday, but have similarly erased their gains, of as much as 22 ticks for 10-year futures, and are now marginally below their settle. Still, 10s/Bunds trades almost 2bp tighter from Europe’s close Friday as a result.

Other related markets show the dollar dropping to a new low of DXY91.56 for the index, the weakest it has been since the end of April 2018. The pound is strong, cable up over 1/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.3353, as is the euro, better by ¼ big figure at EUR/USD1.1988, and the yen, slightly richer at USD/JPY103.91. Gold dipped to a new low of $1,764.29, the lowest it has been since early July, and oil is down $0.58 to $44.95, after dipping to $44.42 earlier, below its lows of the last two days. Trend support comes in around $43.93, off the low from November 19.

