US GOVTS- Democrat victory brings RV of commodities vs. stocks into focus

By Nelson Thomson

New York , January 11 (IFR) - Last Monday, prior to the victory by the Democrats in Georgia in a discussion on Powell’s “Long Road”, this writer had shown the CRB (Commodity Research Index) price action and its lag. The index has not returned to the January 2020 levels; yet the S&P has priced a road to recovery. That article discussed the time frame of rate hikes and how they correlated with a the “Long Road” because the lag of the CRB showed that damage had been done to the world economy-see hyperlink.

Now the Democrats have won, and stimulus hopes are high and the marketplace will see a test of relative value: Commodities which will likely be the building blocks any infrastructure bill (Zoom does not build bridges) vs. the forward- looking stock market valuations. Last week, energy and materials (construction stocks) were up 9.3% and 5.7% in anticipation of stimulus passage.

Since January 4th, the CRB has moved from 167.5 to 172 (low of 106.5 last year). The underlying commodities are positive on the year. However, if one looks at the 2 indexes side by side, one can see the severe nonperformance of hard commodities vs. the soaring stocks. This differential brings into play the relative value perspective. How much of the rally of equities is fully priced and does the CRB index which comprises 19 components have a long concerted rally ahead of it to catch up with those stock valuations?

Below are charts of the 2 indexes (CRB Left and S&P right), and if there exists symmetry in the rallies, then one may believe that the CRB could rally well past the 187.4 level where it started January of 2020. The S&P is roughly 600 points higher than where it started 2020. This view thinks that Powell’s “Long Road” could be a bullish one for commodities.

Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com

/rb

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))