US GOVTS- Deals aid dip, but buyers lurk; prices go nowhere as dealers again pounce

Heading into the CME open deals sold into the overnight modest price pop with an eye on this week’s duration-heavy min-Refunding supply.

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 11 (IFR) - *Heading into the CME open deals sold into the overnight modest price pop with an eye on this week’s duration-heavy min-Refunding supply. CTAs were already lined up at the CME open from FVH out to USH. *However, those sale were swiftly joined by rate-locks vs. a decent IG supply calendar as issuer, not impacted by the earnings blackout, are rushing in ahead of the Treasury’s mini-Refunding that begins today with $58 bn 3-year notes followed by the duration-heavier $38 bn 10-year and $24 bn bond reopened auctions on Tuesday and Wednesday.


IG Calednar (so far and courtesy of IFR Credit:
CORPORATES:
*American Honda Finance, A3/A-, $-benchmark three-part: 3-year fixed/FRN, 10-year; BARC/BNPP/CITI/SMBC
*Duke Realty, Baa1/BBB+, $400 mn 10-year; BARC/JPM/RBC/WFS
*Simon Property Group, A3/A, two-part: 7-year, 10-year; CB/BARC/SMBC/WFS
*T-Mobile USA, $2 bn three-part 5-year NC3, 8-year NC3, 10-year NC5; DB/CITI/GS/BARC/GS/MS/RBCCM
SSA/YANKEE:
*CADES, Aa2/AA (Moody’s/Fitch), $-10-year; BofA/HSBC/JPM/SOCGEN
*KfW, Aaa/AAA/AAA, $-5-year; BMO/CITI/MS

*But the dip was seized—hedge funds have been covering shorts from Green Eurodollars out to USH—and linked to the 4k USH and 9 TYH close to the recent lows. Small algo buy programs ran on the 10-year yield hold of and retest of 1.125%

*Prices are pretty much back to where they were into the London-New York crossover as dealers again have sold into the bid.
