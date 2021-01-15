US GOVTS- Dealer holdings change slightly; Front-and Long-end go opposite directions

By Nelson Thomson

New York , January 15 (IFR) - *Primary dealer holdings of governments changed slightly in the survey week ending January 6th, increasing a meager $15 mn to $246.328 bn.

*Inside the side small change, coupon holdings and T-bill holdings moved in opposite directions. T-bills rose $19.687 bn while coupon holdings fell $17.959 bn. Highlighting the coupon changes was a $9.383 bn drop in 3- to 6-year maturities. The other 4 out 5 coupon buckets fell a combined $13.505 bn with the largest drop being a $3.596 bn fall in the 6- to 7-year bucket. The only increase of note in coupons was a $4.929 bn increase in the 2-year and under bucket, so the change was a clash between front- and long-end holdings. TIPS and FRNs fell a combined a $1.713 bn.

*Mortgage holdings fell $4.029 bn to $89.314 bn. Agency CMBS fell $1.599 bn followed by Pass-throughs which dropped $1.321 bn, and Residential MBS that decreased $1.033 bn.

*Agency holdings rose by $7.558 bn to $18.943 bn. Discount note holdings rose $5.581 bn and coupon securities rose $1.977 bn.

*Total holdings of Corporate Securities rose $3.004 bn to $14.269 bn. IG drove the increase, rising $3.021 bn with commercial paper pushing the increase with a surge of $1.610 bn. Leading the coupon sectors were increases of $379 mn, $428 mn and $430 mn in the 13-month to 5-year, 5- to 10-year, and 10-year and longer buckets. In below the only change of note was the 5-year to 10-years falling $156 mn.

*Municipal Holdings fell $204 mn to $6.456 bn. The changes of note were a $306 mn fall in coupons longer than 10-years and a rise of $214 mn in the short coupon bucket.

*Asset-backed holdings fell by $0.238 bn to 5.392 bn. The Other asset backed securities bucket fell $178 mn. The other buckets had small changes.

