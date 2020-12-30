US GOVTS - Choppy trade as trader radar fixed on McConnell's next move

By Duncan Balsbaugh

December 30 (IFR) - Though volume is falling off the proverbial yearend cliff, less than 400k TYs traded, yields on US treasuries securities have remained rather choppy. No wonder, political uncertainties remain high as the squabble amongst Republicans grows. Thus trader radar is fixed on headline alert, looking for McConnell tapebombs.

With Trump breathing down his neck, McConnell is hurriedly trying to put together the votes for an override of the NDDA defense bill. Never vetoed before, it was by Trump. And McConnell’s Senate is set for Trump’s first override. Not playing well with Trump as imagined.

Regarding the increase in stimulus checks to $2000, McConnell only introduced a bill to take up the $2000 checks, Section 230, and election security. Later in the week, saying “This week the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus.” That three-part bill destined to be DOA in DC. Note the new Congress is seated Sunday.

Translated to the treasuries trade our Outlook’s advised day range bias for 30s looks safe at 1.71% to 1.65% (so far 1.703% to 1.66%). We continue to counsel buying dips in duration into yearend and at least into the first week of January. The expanded range in 30s should be 1.73% to 1.63%. The 8 day mover trading pivot resides at 1.677%.