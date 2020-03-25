US GOVTS-Choppy overnight sees bonds shift lower

LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - It’s been another choppy overnight session which has Treasuries down as stocks rally following the Senate passing its $2tn bipartisan spending package. Price action remains very erratic, however, and S&P futures are now trading down about 30 points or over 1%, after trading up over 50 points earlier. European shares have likewise dived, the Eurostoxx50 only marginally higher, after trading up over 4% earlier.

10-year futures are still down six ticks from their settle, but they are also up ¼ point from their lows. Volume has been light, with 231k 10-year futures trading by 07:10 EST, while the June contract has marked a range of 137-01/137-17.5, last at 137-09.

Bunds are also lower, 10-year futures down about ¼ point from their settle, in similarly choppy trading which saw them down about ¾ point at their worst, and up about half a point at their best. 10s/Bunds trades 8bp tighter as a result, at +121bp last, after Europe closed with the spread at its wides Tuesday.

Within Europe, Spanish bonds are strong, 10-year yields down 4bp while 10-year spreads are 6bp tighter. 10-year Italian yields are roughly flat on the day, leaving spreads 2bp tighter. Other related markets show the dollar softer at DXY101.48, with the euro a little stronger at EUR/USD1.0811 and the pound rallying over a big figure to GBP/USD1.1869, while the yen is little changed at USD/JPY111.22. Gold is little changed at $1,608.70, while oil softer, down $0.52 at $23.49.

