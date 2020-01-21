US GOVTS - Bouncing overnight on corona virus worries

LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - Bonds have bounced overnight, helped by sliding stocks in Asia amid worries over the corona virus spreading in China and the surrounding region. London dealers, however, question how serious the concern is, but admit “it was enough to spook equities in the region”. Also weighing in too, however, was Moody’s cutting Hong Kong’s rating to Aa3, citing worries over its institutions and governance.

The Hang Seng fell 2.8% under this pressure, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4%, and the Nikkei slid 0.9%. In Europe, the Eurostoxx50 is down 0.8%, while S&P futures have been steady down around a dozen points after their initial drop.

Volume has been good even when including Monday’s overnight session, with 514k 10-year futures trading by 06:12 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 129-03.5/129-15.5, last at 129-08.5. Customer flows have been mixed with overseas accounts on both sides of the market in the belly.

Bunds are marginally lower from Monday’s settle, after first trading up about 1/3 point at their best today, and not doing much of anything yesterday. A stronger ZEW survey from Germany has leaned on the market, leaving 10s/Bunds about 3bp wider from Friday. Within Europe, Italian bonds are weak under the broader risk off price action, but also correcting from trading well Monday; 10-year spreads are 3bp wider to Bunds today, but only about 1bp wider from Friday’s close.

Other related markets show the dollar slipping, the index easing to DXY97.49, after not doing much yesterday, while the pound is rallying, cable up almost half a big figure to GBP/USD1.3053. The euro and yen are both also slightly stronger at EUR/USD1.1105 and USD/JPY110.04 respectively. Gold is lower at $1,554.59, but is still respective Friday’s lows, while oil started higher but has tumbled to down $0.76 to $57.82 after trading as high as $59.77 earlier.

((michael.cartine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.