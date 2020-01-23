US GOVTS-Bouncing on Wuhan concerns overnight

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Bonds have bounced overnight largely on concerns over the corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, as China has closed public transport to the city. Volume has been moderate, with 360k 10-year futures trading by 06:41 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 129-17.5/129-26.5, last at 129-22.5.

S&P futures for their part are flat, while the Eurostoxx50 is only marginally lower. The Nikkei, however, fell 1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng fell 2.8% and 1.5% respectively.

In Europe, Bunds are slightly higher, 10-year futures up over a dozen ticks from their settle. 10S/Bunds stands almost 1bp tighter at +202.4bp last as a result. Quite a bit of supply was taken down in Europe, encompassing EUR5bn from Spain spread across the curve, and EUR8.5bn from France, all of which went well. Italian bonds meanwhile haven't missed a beat from Wednesday's weak open, rallying further today, 10-year futures up over ¾ point and 10-year spreads to Bunds tightening over 6bp.

Other related markets show the yen stronger at USD/JPY109.59, while the pound is a little softer at GBP/USD1.3127, and the euro is little changed at EUR/USD1.1089. Gold is a little lower at $1,552.60, and oil is sagging further, down another $0.97 to $55.77.

