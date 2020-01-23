US GOVTS-Bouncing on Wuhan concerns overnight

Bonds have bounced overnight largely on concerns over the corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, as China has closed public transport to the city.

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Bonds have bounced overnight largely on concerns over the corona virus outbreak in Wuhan, as China has closed public transport to the city. Volume has been moderate, with 360k 10-year futures trading by 06:41 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 129-17.5/129-26.5, last at 129-22.5.

S&P futures for their part are flat, while the Eurostoxx50 is only marginally lower. The Nikkei, however, fell 1%, while the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng fell 2.8% and 1.5% respectively.

In Europe, Bunds are slightly higher, 10-year futures up over a dozen ticks from their settle. 10S/Bunds stands almost 1bp tighter at +202.4bp last as a result. Quite a bit of supply was taken down in Europe, encompassing EUR5bn from Spain spread across the curve, and EUR8.5bn from France, all of which went well. Italian bonds meanwhile haven't missed a beat from Wednesday's weak open, rallying further today, 10-year futures up over ¾ point and 10-year spreads to Bunds tightening over 6bp.

Other related markets show the yen stronger at USD/JPY109.59, while the pound is a little softer at GBP/USD1.3127, and the euro is little changed at EUR/USD1.1089. Gold is a little lower at $1,552.60, and oil is sagging further, down another $0.97 to $55.77.

