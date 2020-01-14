US GOVTS-Bouncing in Europe as stocks slip

LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Bonds drifted lower during Asian trading but have bounced back smartly during European hours as stocks have reversed lower, S&P futures now down around 10 points. No real reason for the risk off price action has been given, aside from questions over what really pushed Monday’s bounce, but the retreat in shares did coincide with the start of European trading. Volume within Treasuries meanwhile has been moderate, with the March 10-year trading 296k contracts by 06:47 EST, and a range of 128-25/129-02, last at 129-01.

Bunds are also higher, 10-year futures up almost ¼ point, leaving 10s/Bunds little changed at +204.3bp last. Within Europe, Bunds are actually lagging other markets, reversing Monday’s price action, and adding to the idea that French and Belgian bonds led the way lower under the pricing of the €3bn 1/50 deal for the EFSF. 10-year Belgium and France trade 0.5bp tighter to Bunds today as this widening gets unwound. Italian bonds have also traded well, 10-year spreads 0.5bp tighter to Bunds despite taking down €6.75bn of taps spread across the curve.

The Eurostoxx50 meanwhile is down 0.2%, but opened down as much as 0.9%. In Asia, the Nikkei bounced 0.7% to follow Monday’s gains on Wall Street, but the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng dipped 0.3% and 0.2% respectively. The major currencies are little changed overall, the dollar index steady at DXY97.39, aside from the pound bouncing a little to GBP/USD1.3005. Gold is modestly lower at $1,543.09, while oil has bounced $0.42 to $58.50.

