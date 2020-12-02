US GOVTS - Bouncing back a bit amid softer stocks

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, December 2 (IFR) - Bonds have bounced back a bit after yesterday’s selloff, helped by modest slippage in shares, where S&P futures are down over half a dozen points or 0.2%. Dealers, however, relay light but better selling from overseas accounts, suggesting further upside progress will be difficult. Volume has been moderately good, with 328k 10-year futures trading by 06:20 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 137-15.5/137-21, last at 137-18.

Bunds are also slightly higher, 10-year futures up about a half dozen ticks from their settle, leaving 10s/Bunds 0.5bp wider at +144.5bp last. Within Europe, Italian bonds are strong after good buying of €1bn 10-yearish paper earlier, taking 10-year futures up about ¼ point from their settle, 10-year yields down 2bp, and 10-year spreads to Bunds 1.7bp tighter. A €2bn 10/25 Bobl tap went well but had little impact on broader price action.

Overseas bourses show the Eurostoxx50 down 0.2%, while Asia saw the Nikkei post marginal gains, and the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite finish with marginal losses.

The pound is heavy, almost completely giving up yesterday’s big gains which came on reports that UK/EU trade negotiations have “entered the tunnel”, before reversing today on reports the tunnel has collapsed. Cable is down about 2/3 big figure in response, at GBP/USD1.3353. The euro is also soft, down ¼ big figure to EUR/USD1.2044, while the yen is weak as well, at USD/JPY104.72. All of which measures up to a bounce for the dollar, the index slightly higher at DXY91.42, after falling to a low of DXY91.11 earlier, the lowest it has been since late April 2018.

Gold is similarly bouncing back, up to $1,827.58, to its best level in a week, while oil is slightly lower at $44.33.

