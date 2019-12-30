US GOVTS-Bonds tumble overnight as Gilts, Bunds slide

LONDON, Dec 30 (IFR) - Bonds have been hit hard overnight, dragged lower by weakness in Bunds and a little more so Gilts. The former started European trading weak on the final day of trading for Eurex this year, but Gilts (opening one hour later) have since taken over amid what looks like a further unwind of Brexit trades, the Gilt weakness accompanied by pound strength.

Per the latter, cable is up almost half a big figure, to GBP/USD1.3120, while 10-year Gilt futures are down almost a full point from their settle. 10-year Bund futures are down just about as much, but 10-year spreads between the two stand 1.8bp wider regardless. 10s/Bunds meanwhile trades 1.5bp tighter at +210.7bp last, challenging the tights from December 11/13.

Volume has been light, although perhaps better than might be expected given the time of year, with 169k 10-year futures trading by 06:16 EST. The March contract has marked a range of 128-09/128-22, last at 128-10.

Within Europe, Italian bonds are casually dismissive of the Bund weakness, 10-year yields up 2.7bp on the day, but 10-year spreads still over 3bp tighter, and this despite taking down €4.5bn of five- and 10-year taps (which settle in 2020). Other related markets show S&P futures negligibly higher, easing back as yields push higher after trading up over 4.5 points earlier. In Europe, the Eurostoxx50 is down 0.4%, while in Asia the Nikkei sank 0.8%, but the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng gained 1.2% and 0.3%.

Opposite the pound rallying, the dollar is weakening generally, the euro improving ¼ big figure to EUR/USD1.1198, while the yen is better by over ¼ big figure to USD/JPY109.11. Gold is modestly higher at $1,511.20, after nudging above its November high up to a new high of $1,515.80 earlier. Oil is up $0.20 to $61.92, flirting with Friday’s high of $61.97, the highest it has been since the middle of September.

