US GOVTS - Bonds leap overnight as stocks tank further

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Bonds are soaring overnight, 10-year futures up over half a point from Friday’s settle as equity weakness extends amid more fright over the coronavirus in China. S&P futures are down 45 points and have traded down over 50 points at their worst, while the Eurostoxx50 is down 2% and the Nikkei also fell 2%. Chinese equities meanwhile are closed amid their new year holidays, although the government did declare it would extend the holidays to help restrain the outbreak of the virus.

Volume has been big with 676k 10-year futures trading by 06:40 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 130-17/130-31, last at 130-27.

Related markets show Bunds also rallying, 10-year futures up 2/3 point, but that still leaves 10s/Bunds 4.5bp tighter at +198.7bp last after Friday’s run up in Treasuries. The real story is within Europe however where Italian bonds are much stronger amid relief after declining political uncertainty, sending 10-year spreads ripping in 14bp tighter to Bunds after closing out last week strongly too. Greek bonds are also strong, 10-year spreads tightening 9bp to Bunds following Fitch’s decision to both upgrade the sovereign to BB and upgrade its outlook on the name to positive (only the improved outlook was generally expected).

Despite all the volatility the dollar isn’t doing much of anything, the index stable at DXY97.88. The yen however is rallying, better by over 1/3 big figure to USD/JPY108.89. The pound and euro in contrast are little changed at GBP/USD1.3077 and EUR/USD1.1021. Gold has in contrast jumped to $1,583.31, while oil continues to tank, down another $1.60 to $52.59, the weakest it has been since the middle of October.

