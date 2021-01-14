US GOVTS - Bonds eke out new highs o/n before dropping on $2tn spending

By Michael Cartine

LONDON, January 14 (IFR) - Bonds traded strong to start Asian trading, 10-year futures actually making it up to new highs by half a tick, before suddenly dropping like a stone amid reports that President Elect Biden is looking at a $2tn stimulus package. Currently, the March 10-year is down 1/8 point from its settle, and down ¼ point from its highs.

Volume has been good, with 390k 10-year futures trading by 06:54 EST. The March contract has marked a range of 136-17/136-28, last at 136-20.

S&Ps are nudging higher, up five points or 0.1%, while the Eurostoxx50 is also stronger, up 0.4%. Asian bourses saw the Nikkei jump 0.9%, and the Hang Seng also climb 0.9%, but the Shanghai Composite drop 0.9%.

Bunds are trading firm, helped by ongoing European Central Bank purchases and weakness in Italian bonds. The latter comes after former Prime Minister Renzi pulled his Italia Viva party out of the government yesterday (after Europe’s close), and as the market took down a big €9.25bn of supply.

These auctions were decent, but big supply in an uncertain market always leaves the possibility for indigestion, especially with a relatively big €2.0bn fill on the 30-year portion of the sale. The potential for Stateside sellers to come in and hit the market after the Renzi news also looks to be leaning on things too.

That combination has 10-year Italian bond futures down ¾ point from their settle, after trading down by just over a full point at their worst. 10-year Italy yields are up over 6bp, widening spreads to Germany 7bp.

10s/Bunds meanwhile trades over 1.5bp wider, at +164.2bp last.

Other related markets show the dollar little changed, the index at DXY90.35, with the euro and yen both modestly softer at EUR/USD1.2150 and USD/JPY103.99, while the pound is modestly stronger at GBP/USD1.3647. Gold stands little changed at $1,843.05, while oil is slightly lower at $52.69.

(Reporting by Michael Cartine)

