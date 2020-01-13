US GOVTS-Better selling and weaker EGBs lean on Tsys overnight

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - Bonds have sagged in very quiet trading overnight, with activity curtailed by the Coming of Age Day holiday in Tokyo. This said, there has been better, but light, selling from both non-Japan Asia as well as European accounts, to lean on the market. European bonds are also trading heavy, as markets there are set to confront supply. Volume has been moderately light, 193k 10-year futures trading by 05:34 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 128-28.5/129-03.5, last at 128-29.5.

10-year Bund futures are off ¼ point from their settle, leaving 10s/Bunds almost 1bp tighter at +205.7bp, holding at their tights from early December and the tightest they have been since the start of 2018. Within Europe, Italian bonds are trading heavy ahead of auctions Tuesday, and amid speculation a new long-dated syndicated deal may arrive this week. Ditto for Belgium (and France as a hedge) and Spain, whose markets are also soggy amid expectations of new 10-year benchmark deals. 10-year spreads for Italy are about 2bp wider to Bunds, while Belgium and Spain are 0.bp and 1bp wider respectively.

Stocks show S&P futures up around 10 points, while the Eurostoxx50 is marginally higher. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng gained 0.8% and 1.1% respectively. The dollar is bouncing, the index up to DXY97.50, closing in on Friday’s high of DXY97.58. The pound is heavy after more dovish comments from the Bank of England, cable off 2/3 big figure to GBP/USD1.2990, while the yen is also weak, by over 1/3 big figure to USD/JPY109.88. The euro is marginally lower at EUR/USD1.1116. Gold is down to $1,550.56, but so far is still respecting Friday’s low of $1,545.07, let alone last week’s low of $1,539.78. Oil in contrast is marginally better at $59.10 after first dipping to a new low of $58.59, the lowest it has been since the middle of December.

((michael.cartine@thomsonreuters.com;))

