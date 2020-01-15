US GOVTS-A little risk off as Gilts lead way higher

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Bonds have pushed higher overnight amid risk-off price action, but with an extra bump really coming from Gilts after more dovish talk from the Bank of England and more especially soft inflation data from the UK. Volume has been moderate with 319k 10-year futures trading by 06:43 EST, while the March contract has marked a range of 129-04/129-12, last at 129-11. Customer flows have been very mixed with overseas and leveraged accounts on both sides of the market.

Gilts as mentioned are putting in the best showing, 10-year futures up a point from their settle, as Monetary Policy Committee member Saunders remained dovish to follow the recent parade of likeminded speakers, while UK CPI, RPI, and PPI all came in softer than expected. 10-year Gilts/Bunds trades 2bp tighter as a result. Bunds for their part are also higher, 10-year futures up half a point.

In fact, however, the risk off price action really reflected follow through after Tuesday’s news that existing tariffs on Chinese imports won’t be eased until after the presidential election in November. S&P futures started European trading down five points, and have actually recovered to down only two points heading into early New York trading.

Overseas bourses meanwhile show the Eurostoxx50 marginally lower, while in Asia the Nikkei, Hang Seng, and Shanghai Composite all ended down around 0.5%. The dollar is softer, the index easing to DXY97.25, the lowest it has been since last Wednesday, as the yen and euro are a little stronger, at USD/JPY109.84 and EUR/USD1.1149. Gold is a little higher at $1,551.70, and oil is modestly higher at $58.32.

