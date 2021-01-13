US Markets

US GOVTS- A bit of a rally in 30-years does not change the trend

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Today's rally in 10-year to  30-year paper has not changed the trend yet.

By Nelson Thomson

New York , January 13 (IFR)

*Today's rally in 10-year to  30-year paper has not changed the trend yet. Just below is a chart of the 30-year since August. 

30-year

*In the above chart, one can see a trend line drawn from August when the 30-year yield was 1.18%. The slope and the time frame represent a grind to higher rates not a kneejerk rise. Yes, the recent week has seen a jump but the trend was in place long before. 

*Inside the chart, the 90-day mid line comes in at 1.695%. The 90-day low is 1.503% and high is 1.885% (closing yields according to Eikon). Also, the chart displays a moving average cross (13-day vs. 38 day pointing to higher yields) in mid August that has not changed. 

*So for investors, the chart does show there is room to rally- market could easily rally to the 1.756% level which is the 13-day moving average or even to the 90 day midpoint, but it may not mean that the slow grind to higher rates is not in place. 

Nelson.Thomson@Refinitiv.com

    Reuters

