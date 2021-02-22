US GOVTS - 30s back to 2.17% after Spoos PM rebound and Yellen AM comments

By Duncan Balsbaugh

Feb 22 (IFR) - Back to the future, bear steepening again led by the underperformance of the 20- and 30-year sector. The afternoon engine for higher/steeper yields, stealthy Spoos have rebounded back to 3900. The morning motor, Treasury Secretary Yellen’s comments still reverberate. Since she talks spending trillions like they’re a dime a dozen. 30-year yields trotted up to 2.17% after holding 2.12%, while 5s/30s set fresh cycle steeps just below 158 bps.

Indeed while the Senate bickers over nominee Tanden, the House moves closer to passage of the $1.9 tn Rescue Plan unveiled this weekend. The 591 page bill that includes an underground rail system to Silicon Valley should be passed by the House by Friday. Separately Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders sounded optimistic the $15 minimum wage addition could skirt the Byrd Rule.

What really added fuel were comments from President Biden’s chief spending architect, Treasury Secretary Yellen. In the NY Times DealBook conference Yellen again talked about the Recovery Plan. Not just the current $1.9 tn Rescue Plan. The Recovery Plan which will total $3 tn to $4 tn since “We need to make sure that those who have been most affected aren’t permanently scarred by this crisis”. And Yellen talked taxes, like studying a broad financial tax, while talking about wealth tax implementation issues.

Yellen downplayed deficit concerns from GOP leaders, “I think we have more fiscal space than we used to because of the interest rate environment, and I think we should consider using it.” Yellen did tamp down on longer maturities issuance like 100-year bonds, saying that the market would be “very tiny”, but Treasury is moving to longer debt.

The chart below suggests a 2.19% to 2.12%/2.11% range in 30s in the nano-term. A break above to the 2.19% to 2.25% zone and we turn outright buyers. 2.25% is a psyche-bogey, and 2.20% to 2.25% sports a bounty of yield lows from October 2019 through mid January 2020.