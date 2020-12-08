US GOVTS - 2s/10s US capped by 82.5bp/83bp resistance

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, December 8 (IFR) - 2s/10s US posted a new steepening high Friday at 82.5bp almost matching the Feb 2018 highs at 83bp with Oct 2017 highs ahead of here at 88bp. Look for support at 77.5bp now then 75bp and 72bp. Last at 79bp.

In comparison 10s/30s hasn’t been doing a great deal although has steepened up a little recently. Resistance at 77bp just holding ahead of the 82.5bp highs, then the 84bp Mar spike. This hasn’t been exceeded since 2016 with 90bp resistance from back then. Recent lows at 72bp then 68bp lows from last week that is also 23.6% Fibo of the move from the 82.5bp highs.

(Reporting by John Ratcliffe)

