US GOVTS - 2s/10s US around 6bp flatter than steepest level

2s/10s US up to a new high at 103.5bp before reversing.

By John Ratcliffe

LONDON, January 13 (IFR) - 2s/10s US up to a new high at 103.5bp before reversing. This was the highest since May 2017 and scope for some congestion around 105bp ahead of 110bp. There has been a sharp correction since and already back to 97.5bp some 6bp flatter. 10s/30s has been flattening since Jan 7 with the move worth around 5bp. Resistance at 79bp ahead of the range top at 83/84bp. Support at 70bp extending to 68bp. The 10yr outright moved close to 1.19% before correcting sharply with support expected at 1.10% to keep the focus on the upside.

