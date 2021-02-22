US GOVTS- 20-year crush resumes amid deal supply

By Nelson Thomson

New York , Feb 22 (IFR) - *Amid today's steepening yield curve and deal flow which contains 20-year issuance by Societe General, the 20-year Treasury has moved to the cheapest levels year to date vs. the 10-and 30-year- 48.3 bps. Just below is a chart of this butterfly.

*For those looking past this week's Tsy supply of 2-, 5-, and 7-year notes, Treasury returns to the long-end quickly announcing a 10-and 30-year supply next Thursday, March 4th. Thus, the sector's current malaise may abate as the 10- and 30-year receive more supply. The chart pattern has shown no rest for longs in the sector. The butterfly spread is now 11.3 bps wider than at auction in January (see annotation in chart).

*The moving average cross marked in Green has been in place for over 60 days. Current levels put the spread 4.3 bps wider than 13-day moving average and 10.0 bps wider than the 38-day moving average so any spreads shorts should think about lightening position- wide levels.

*This view still believes that tightening of this spread should be sold- see hyperlink to recent updates.

