US GOVTS- 2-years at rich levels on butterfly, not a lot of arb value here

By Nelson Thomson

New York , Feb 23 (IFR)

*Like the 1-year bills to be auctioned at 11:30 am ET, the 2-year notes to be auctioned at 1:00 pm ET are trading at low yield levels. The current level of the WI 2-year is 0.116% which 0.9 bps below last month's stop and 2.0 bps above the recent yield low of 0.0975%.

And on an arb view, the sector is trading just 5.5 bps above the bellwether 6-month bill, but roughly 46.0 bps below the 5-year note yield, to bring the 6-month/2-year/5-year butterfly to a level of 40.5 bps- the level is 15 bps wider than mid January. Just below on the left is a chart of the 2-year outright and on the right is the aformentioned butterfly.

*In both charts can see the moving average crosses (13-day moving avg in purple- 38-day in Green) are intact so the trend is holding. In the case of the butterfly, even with the roll adjustment of 1.8 bps, the WI 2-year vs. the 6-month and 5-year will be roughly 4.0 bps rich to the 13-day moving average- not a good place to own in arbs. And in the outright chart, the WI is above the 13-day moving average, so this view would rather purchase near or cheap to the 38-day moving average.

*The issue is not cheap, but is being put here by rate hike expectations being for late 2022 and early 2023- (current DEC 2022 Eurodollars price an over 80% chance of a rate hike), thus this issue would be a 3-month coupon or shorter by that time so not much tail risk. However, one should consider carry in this environment as well. Though SOFR has set very low of late, the breakeven forward after carry for this issue are low, so know that an investment here is not without risk. Just below is a table of forward breakevens using an investment rate of 0.115% and a SOFR rate of 0.03%.

Issue invested at x-rate Days of carry Total Carry on 1mn using SOFR Rate % BPVO1 Carry in Bps Breakeven Forward Yield 0.115 90 212.44 195 1.09 0.126% 180 424.88 195 2.18 0.137% SOFR rate 270 637.32 195 3.27 0.148% 0.03 360 849.76 195 4.36 0.159% 450 1062.20 195 5.45 0.169% 540 1274.64 195 6.54 0.180% 630 1487.08 195 7.63 0.191% 720 1699.52 195 8.72 0.202%

Nelson.Thomson@LSEG.com

((Nelson.thomson@Refinitiv.com))