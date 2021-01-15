US GOVTS- $RM sells into tsy strength, but dire data, pandemic/vaccine mess holding an underlying bid

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, January 15 (IFR) - *The dire retail sales (particularly the big drop in on-line sales during the Christmas season when folks stuck at home) extended the treasury bid already in place from the overnight session as expectations are high that President Elect Biden’s stimulus bonanza will meet opposition and end up getting watered down. *Further, Fed Chief Powell made it clear that rates are on perma-hold and so is the bond-buying program (no tapering). And the pandemic scene is still pretty grim—vaccine rollout a mess, more lockdowns in Europe and the next risk event possible more DC carnage at the inauguration keeping an underlying bid.*The modest price dip was led by real money—dealers note more profitable long liquidations in 10s and small sales on uptick in bonds. *But CTAs have been covering shorts on any dip and hedge funds remain better buyers (behind the lift in ultra-bonds earlier) since the Powell speech and further contributing to the underlying bid to treasuries. New algo buy programs ran just after the retail sales report, but those machines have gone quiet since. Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

