US GOVTS- $RM, $FM waited for data, now back in buying, but mo-end index not as compelling

By Roseanne Briggen

New York, December 30 (IFR) - *Real money accounts waited for rest of today’s data releases (Chicago PMI blipped higher, Pending Home sales softer, again) and are now back in buying with dealers noted domestic real money accounts behind the bid in intermediate cash –lifted a good chunk of cash 5s out of the street with hedge funds, sidelined earlier, now back in and behind the recent 5k buy in USU and 35k buys in TYH. *Changes in the widely followed Bloomberg-Barclays Benchmark portfolio index for month end might not be as compelling as the extension in the Treasury component, as of January 1, dipped to +0.08-years vs. +0.09-years estimated on December 17—still above the 1-year ago (January, 2019) extension of +0.07-year and the 10-year average January extension of +0.07-year, but below the 12-month average of +0.12-year. Roseanne.Briggen@Refinitiv.com

