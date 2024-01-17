News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

US govt sets rule meant to speed up insurance approvals

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 17, 2024 — 12:09 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday finalized a rule requiring health insurers to set time targets for the prior authorization process for patients seeking approval for medical services under government-backed insurance plans.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a division of the Department Of Health And Human Services, said the rule will begin primarily in 2026.

The rule applies to health insurance companies providing government backed-insurance plans such as Medicare for those aged 65 and above, and the Medicaid plan for low-income individuals.

Some physician organizations in recent years have pushed back against the use of prior authorizations, which they say increased the paperwork for doctors and leads to restrictive coverage in some cases.

"When a doctor says a patient needs a procedure, it is essential that it happens in a timely manner," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said. "Too many Americans are left in limbo, waiting for approval from their insurance company."

Under the new rule, prior authorization decisions are required to be sent within 72 hours for urgent requests, and seven calendar days for standard non-urgent requests.

For some insurers, the new timeframe for standard requests cuts current decision time in half, according to the CMS.

It also requires all payers to include a specific reason for denying a prior authorization request, which will help re-submissions of the request or an appeal when needed.

UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N insurance unit as well as health insurer Cigna CI.N said last year they would cut down the use of prior authorization.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.