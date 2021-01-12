US government to buy 1.25 mln additional doses of Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail
Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will buy 1.25 million additional doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' REGN.O COVID-19 antibody cocktail for about $2.63 billion, bringing the total supply of the treatment to over 1.5 million doses.
Regeneron's dual antibody therapy for COVID-19 will likely be effective against new variants of the coronavirus identified so far in a handful of countries, the company had said on Monday.
