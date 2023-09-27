News & Insights

US government shutdown won't stop Google antitrust trial, judge says

September 27, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

Written by Diane Bartz for Reuters ->

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. trial to determine if Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google broke antitrust law to protect its search monopoly will go on even if the U.S. government shuts down, the judge said on Wednesday.

Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia asked the Justice Department in court what would happen if Congress failed to reach an agreement to avoid a shutdown, and was told that lawyers would ask for a stay. If denied, the trial would go on.

"Send your motion to stay, which I will deny quickly," Mehta said.

