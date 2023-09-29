News & Insights

US Markets

US government shutdown 'unnecessary risk' to resilient economy-Brainard

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

September 29, 2023 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by David Lawder and Ann Saphir for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, details on inflation data from third paragraph

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Lael Brainard said on Friday that a government shutdown that could start this weekend was an "unnecessary risk" to a resilient economy now with moderating inflation.

Brainard told CNBC that avoiding a lapse in government funding was "completely in the hands of the House (of Representatives), the House Republicans in particular", and that risks to the economy include active military service members going without pay, air traffic delays and poor Americans being unable to access government benefits.

Brainard said that U.S. Commerce Department data showing underlying annualized inflation excluding food and energy fell below 4% for the first time in more than two years in August was "absolutely good news" for the economy.

"The main story of all the naysayers was that you couldn't get core inflation to come down without a big increase in job destruction. That is not what we've seen," Brainard said. "We've seen continued job creation and inflation at the core has come down into the range that we saw pre-pandemic."

Brainard said a shutdown would take a toll on workers who would be asked to provide "essential services to the American people without pay.

"It's a completely unnecessary risk to an economy that's otherwise proven so resilient," she said.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Ann Saphir; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((David.Lawder@tr.com; +1 202 354 5854; Reuters Messaging: david.lawder.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.